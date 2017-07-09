Over the weekend, Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their impossibly cute daughter Harper's sixth birthday with family, presents, and some baked goodies.
Though the birthday girl's big day isn't until Monday, the former Spice Girl and soccer (erm, football) superstar pulled out all the stops to kick their little one's birthday week off right.
Victoria posted an adorable family photo, featuring both her parents and her sister, on Instagram with the caption: "Family day to celebrate Harpers birthday x We love u all so much x kisses." Yeah, that's a family with some damn good genes.
Harper, who was noticeably absent from the picture, made a sweet appearance in another one of her mother's posts on Friday.
"After a long day shooting u can't beat afternoon cuddles," she captioned the shot of she and her daughter. "Kisses on Friday x VB."
The fashion designer and mother of four has been doing a lot of celebrating lately: Just a couple of days ago, she honored the 21st anniversary — yes, you read that correctly — of "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls.
Posh shared a super cute video from W magazine of stars Millie Bobby Brown, Riz Ahmed, James Franco, and Nicole Kidman acting out the pop song's lyrics with the caption "Happy 21st anniversary #wannabe!!! Love this, thank you @wmag! x VB #girlpower."
In a true showing of girl power, she also tagged the other Spice Girls, including Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie C.
As The Sun pointed out, Mrs. Beckham is also rocking a shorter bob this summer, which is totally reminiscent of her Posh days. Hey, we're always fans of a good chop and a '90s callback!
Happy birthday, Harper. Hope year six is the best one yet!
