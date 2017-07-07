The classic Spice Girls tune "Wannabe" turns 21 this Saturday (yes, really) and W magazine has gifted the world with a star-studded cover. And Nicole Kidman led a hilarious reinterpretation which features the likes of Riz Ahmed, Milo Ventimiglia, Millie Bobby Brown, Keri Russell, and James Franco.
“I’m obsessed with the Spice Girls," gushed Stranger Things star Brown, who was totally enthused to belt out the lyrics.
"I don't know if I'm going to be able to get through this," Rupert Friend admitted.
Each star put their own spin on those iconic lyrics: Kidman opted to read in a sultry voice, while Ventimiglia enunciated every single word. Most of the guys looked a little perplexed, but they gave it their all. The final product is the stuff of every '90s kid's dreams.
Check it out:
When the actors were asked to name their favorite member of the girl group, some of them had an easier time answering than others. “I sort of missed out on that phase,” Franco admitted. “The one that pops into my head is Baby Spice, but I don’t know why. I guess maybe I’m drawn to blondes.”
Kidman had a clear favorite and it was the most stylish member of the group, natch: “Ah, it would have to be Posh, right? She’s got an amazing life,” the Big Little Lies star said. “I wore one of her dresses recently and I was like, 'oh, this is heaven.' It had the whole back out of it.”
We never thought it was possible to give "Wannabe" the birthday present it truly deserves, but this group's rendition definitely proved us wrong.
