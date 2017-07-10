Story from Pop Culture

Tallulah Willis Celebrates 3 Years Sober In Heart-Rending Instagram

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
Tallulah Belle Willis celebrated a major anniversary on Saturday, and shared her achievement with the world in a moving Instagram post. The youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis posted an old photo of herself and said she has now been sober for three years. She also hints that she was suffering from an eating disorder at the time.
"3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul," Willis, 23, wrote. "However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough."
Willis, a visual artist, is visibly thin in the photo, in which she has a rolled cigarette hanging from her mouth and a can of beer in her hand. She does not specifically say whether she had an eating disorder or a problem with a specific substance — rather, she addresses the deeper problems that caused her to self-medicate.

"Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute," Willis said. "I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me. I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far. I don't push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I've done in my wee 23 years."
Willis' sisters, Rumer, 28, and Scout, 25, also posted about their own sobriety earlier this month. On July 1, Rumer marked six months of sobriety, writing on Instagram, "It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life."
On Friday, Scout wrote, "Last month on June 17 marked one year of being fully present with ma self, no filters, no chemical relaxation, no short cuts. I am meeting the best version of myself every day."
The elder Willises also took to social media to congratulate Tallulah.
"My beautiful Tallulah Belle, I am so incredibly proud of you," Rumer wrote, reposting Tallulah's photo. "Of your strength, your courage, your grace through all of uncomfortable moments and your commitment to yourself. 3 years clean and sober is a massive achievement! The woman I have seen you become in the last 3 years has me in awe of you."
Scout shared a video of herself singing her sister's favorite song, "Goodbye," which features the lyric, "Goodbye, to substances and I."
"My dearest most magical @buuski celebrates 3 years of sobriety, integrity and growth today!!" Scout wrote. "She is the baddest, the raddest and at times the saddest and it is all so fucking BEAUTIFUL to witness!"
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
