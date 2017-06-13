You don’t have to be a Demi Moore superfan to know a few things about the star — like that her career first took off after she starred St. Elmo’s Fire alongside the rest of the Brat Pack, and that she was married to both Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. But even those who’ve been following Moore for decades might not know that she’s completely missing her two front teeth, a fact she revealed to Jimmy Fallon on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show.
The actress appeared on the show to discuss her new movie, Rough Night, but the conversation quickly turned to something else entirely. “You sent us this photo that is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” Fallon said, holding up a picture of Moore smiling at the camera with the gap on full display. “How did this happen?”
Her response wasn’t exactly what anyone would have expected. “Well, I sheared off my front teeth,” Moore explained. “I’d love to say it was skateboarding, or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s something that’s important to share because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth.” Didn't see that one coming, did you?
How stress actually caused her to lose her two front teeth as an adult, Moore didn’t explain — and Fallon didn’t ask before they proceeded to suck the helium out of balloons and finish the interview in squeaky voices, while the rest of the world suddenly became even more stressed about the idea that their stress might make their teeth fall out.
