Sarah Hyland Tweeted A Sick Burn On Mike Pence & The Responses Are Hilarious

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has #jokes and her latest was a straight shot at Vice President Mike Pence, who just couldn't keep his hands to himself when he visited NASA's Kennedy Space Center. After Pence was caught touching NASA equipment that clearly said "Do Not Touch," he became an instant meme. Pence even tried to get in on all the fun about his mishap by throwing his own joke out into the Twitterverse. "Sorry @NASA...@MarcoRubio dared me to do it!" Pence tweeted.
Sorry to break it to you Mr. Vice President, but it was Hyland who got the biggest laugh for a sick burn at her TV dad's expense. "Sir. You Are The Vice President," she tweeted. "Not Phil Dunphy."
Sir. You are the Vice President. Not Phil Dunphy. #DoNotTouch https://t.co/cwDB3RTXTP— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 8, 2017
Hyland's followers couldn't help but LOL over the joke. Most of them did so by responding with their favorite Phil Dunphy gifs. One, in particular, poked fun at how hip and technologically advanced Dunphy thinks he is.
Many were quick to defend Phil, tweeting things like "But everyone love Phil, a lot of people don't like Pence."Another person joked, "Phil Dunphy is much more qualified." While it's to be assumed they mean to be vice president, it could also apply to the fact that Pence was appointed the chair of the recently revived National Space Council, which Pence said will help the U.S. get to Mars, despite trying to shut the program down.
According to Quartz, in 2005, Pence endorsed shutting down NASA’s entire post-Space Shuttle exploration program as a way to save $44 billion over 10 years. One way to do that might be not messing up any expensive equipment, just sayin'.
@Sarah_Hyland I just laughed out loud on the bus ??#phildunphyforpresident— Zachary Aiello (@ZachAiello) July 8, 2017
Phil Dunphy would know better than to touch it. Or at least think about it for like a while episode before touching it— Fiona Cleary (@FionaCleary) July 8, 2017
In case you were wondering, NASA wasn't mad at Pence for not following the rules. In fact, they tweeted, "It was OK to touch the surface. Those are just day-to-day reminder signs. We were going to clean it anyway. It was an honor to host you!"
It was OK to touch the surface. Those are just day-to-day reminder signs. We were going to clean it anyway. It was an honor to host you! https://t.co/gu8zxknsJv— NASA (@NASA) July 7, 2017
