Chelsea Handler & Tomi Lahren Will Have A Live Debate At Politicon

Forget John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, or even Tomi Lahren and Trevor Noah, there’s a new face-off happening and it’s coming to a convention center in California.
Comedian and television host, Chelsea Handler, will debate conservative pundit Tomi Lahren at Politicon later this month, according to The Daily Beast. Not many details have been given thus far. However, one thing is certain: This should be good.
It’s a known fact that Handler is a staunch liberal with some pretty hardcore anti-Trump feelings. Despite the number of Donald Trump jokes Handler has tweeted in recent months, the Netflix host got serious about the 45th president during a webchat with Gold Derby, this past June.
“I never believed he would be elected,” she said in the webcast. “You feel responsibility to your viewers and to yourself as an adult to go after him, to hold him accountable, to make sure everybody knows how you can complain and speak up for your rights, to use your voice. The galvanization that his election has caused is huge and can’t be ignored. There hasn’t been a movement like this in a long time.”
Meanwhile, Lahren falls at the exact opposite end of the spectrum. The 24-year-old is a devout conservative who shares strong feelings of support where President Trump is concerned. In a profile for Politico, the former Blaze employee got candid when speaking about her role about getting Trump elected into office.
“I worked my ass off to get the message out. I believe that through my ‘Final Thoughts’ I had a big impact on the results of the election,” Lahren said, referencing her controversial segment on her old show. “I think my voice was needed and heard, and I think I tipped a lot of votes in a lot of states.”
The political convention takes places July 29-30 in Pasadena, California.
