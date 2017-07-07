You Probably Don't Know Bella Hadid's BFF — But You Should

Any Bella Hadid devotee worth her Dior Addict lip glow is bound to notice a squad of BFFs in the model's many Instagram photos. There's Kendall Jenner, obviously, her longtime partner-in-crime, Jesse Jo Stark, and Winnie Harlow. Now it's time to get to know Fanny Bourdette-Donon.
While the details are hazy, it's pretty safe to bet two met through Dior, considering they both have ties to the luxury French label — the former does PR for the company's beauty division, of which Hadid is a face. Regardless, the pair clearly loves to spend time together — and clearly knows how to have a good time. A quick scroll through either one of their Instagrams reveals shots of the two attending parties in Paris and walking the streets of LA, with a couple of yacht trips in Monte Carlo and Dubai thrown in for good measure. Nope, we don't feel left out at all...
With summer in full-swing, we bet we'll be seeing much more from the #BellaFannyWorldTour, (yes, their friendship even has a hashtag). Click on to get to know the It girl we (and our Insta feeds) just can't get enough of.