When in Rome, do as the Romans. Or, when you suddenly find yourself the target of an unhinged (and potentially illegal) social-media outburst by your former fiancée, make like Blac Chyna and do something fun to your hair. In the wake of ex Rob Kardashian’s problematic public meltdown, a saga so extreme that Chyna has hired a lawyer, the entrepreneur responded not by fighting fire with fire (or combating volatile tweets with more volatile tweets), but instead by decking herself out in waist-length pastel unicorn hair.
Chyna posted several photos of her new ‘do to Instagram, and tagged Kendra’s Boutique, her go-to for all things extensions, as well as Atlanta-based colorist Kellon Deryck, who shared on his feed that he used a color-melting technique to create the star’s seamless rainbow shade. “Custom color to match the Chanel bag,” he captioned a video of Chyna twirling dramatically to show off the perfectly blended streaks of color.
Indeed, the video shows that she has an equally whimsical pastel purse over her shoulder that echoes her hair almost exactly, a downright extraordinary touch by Deryck. The mystical makeover is as good a way as any to distract the public from the worrisome drama — because who has time to sip tea and scroll through long, convoluted Twitter rants when they can watch a mesmerizing clip of Chyna twirling her rainbow hair on replay instead?
