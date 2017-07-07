There's no doubt that Christian Navarro's Tony is the most mysterious character on 13 Reasons Why. He's the one who holds the second copy of the deceased Hannah's (Katherine Langford) tapes, and the one person who seems to have a little bit more knowledge about what she wanted before her death.
However, while Tony has a very important role in the series, we only get glimpses of what he's actually feeling throughout the show, and how Hannah's death by suicide is affecting him. Now, Navarro is shedding light on Tony's perspective — via song.
The Netflix star took to Instagram to share a song that he and his friend, singer-songwriter Evangelia, worked on that directly connects to his role on 13 Reasons Why.
The actor wrote:
"What began as a casual jam session ended up offering a glimpse into Tony's mind. And now we have a fucking song! My friend and fellow artist @evangeliamusic wrote the song, and I had the pleasure of working on it with her. What do you think? Wanna hear the rest?"
Fans definitely do. They immediately took to the new tune, and said as much in the comments.
"This video made me come to the realization that I'm a fan girl," wrote one Instagram commenter.
"Omg it's amazing," another wrote. "I love this song, you both have beautiful voices."
"I need this on spotify," commented a third.
The song is definitely reminiscent of Tony. The lyrics, which begin with "Fast car and slicked back hair" paint a good picture of Clay's (Dylan Minnette) confidant.
While Navarro is teasing more of the song, he's likely pretty busy with the second season of 13 Reasons Why. The actor tweeted that he started filming the sophomore season of the Selena Gomez-produced series on June 12, which means it's been just under a month since production got underway.
Unfortunately, no release date for season 2 has been issued — and since the show has yet to wrap production, it's likely going to be a while until we see new episodes. But at least we have Navarro's new tune to listen to on repeat in the meantime.
