One Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise alum is madly in love — and he's ready to make it official. Marcus Grodd, who appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette and the first season of Bachelor In Paradise, got engaged to girlfriend Ally Lutar in May, People reports.
Grodd, 29, and Lutar, 35, shared details of their big news in a People exclusive — including details of the nature-set proposal and romantic engagement photos of the couple. Grodd proposed to Lutar during a hike in Lynn Valley Canyon in Vancouver in early May. He proposed while they were crossing a bridge over a waterfall, and planned it so that Lutar’s family was waiting for the pair (with champagne in tow) at the bottom of the river. "It was truly the most incredible day of our lives," Grodd told People.
In 2015, Grodd, a U.S. Marine and bootcamp-style personal trainer, wed Bachelorette In Paradise co-star Lacy Faddoul in a TV ceremony — which, according to People, was not legally binding. The relationship soon soured and became “toxic,” according to Grodd. The couple announced their split in June 2016, and Grodd would meet his future wife shortly after.
Last July, British Columbia native and marketing agency owner Lutar was introduced to Grodd during a work trip to California, and they wasted no time getting to know each other. “Our first date was the following day at Javier’s in Newport Beach,” Grodd told People. "The minute I met her I knew this was how you feel when you meet your wife for the first time,” he said, adding, “Ally is gorgeous and strong — I was completely drawn to her confidence.”
Things moved extremely quickly from there. Like, lightning fast. “It felt as if we had always been together,” he said. “Immediately we both knew we had found the missing piece in our lives. Ally moved in the very next day! I can truly say I knew I loved her the day I met her. We have moved so quickly because it’s always felt so right and meant to be.” Evidently, the immediate infatuation has held steady since.
