We Want Everything From This Unicorn-Colored Home Collection

The Pottery Barn home catalog is our blueprint for what a dream adult apartment should look like, but we're equally obsessed with PBteen, the retailer's young and vivacious sister label. The diffusion line never fails to capture our hearts with its cheerful palette and eclectic decor objects — even if we know we're outside of the targeted age group.
Case in point: Its latest dorm-ready collection in partnership with ivivva, lululemon's activewear label for girls.
The selection of homewares, bedding, and decorative accessories comes in a color scheme that feels very familiar: The ombré shades of pastel pink, baby blue, and lilac are giving us major unicorn vibes — the one decorating trend that's not going away anytime soon. Dreamy pigments aside, the merchandise stays true to the athletic ethos of lululemon: The offerings include a ballet barre and goal board, which will surely inspire the youngin's to stay active.
Click through to see more images from the bright and cheery collection, which debuts online and in stores on July 10, 2017.