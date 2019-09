We Want Everything From This Unicorn-Colored Home Collection

The selection of homewares, bedding, and decorative accessories comes in a color scheme that feels very familiar: The ombré shades of pastel pink, baby blue, and lilac are giving us major unicorn vibes — the one decorating trend that's not going away anytime soon. Dreamy pigments aside, the merchandise stays true to the athletic ethos of lululemon: The offerings include a ballet barre and goal board, which will surely inspire the youngin's to stay active.