Gordon Ramsay Agrees To Ingest "Trash" (A.K.A. Pineapple Pizza) For Charity

When it comes to Gordon Ramsay’s feelings about pizza topped with little chunks of sweet pineapple, he’s never held back. And true to form, those feelings are peppered with a string of expletives.
Earlier this year, Ramsay spoke to a U.K. television program about the debatable topping, “You don’t put f***ing pineapple on pizza,” he said. And since then, the conversation hasn’t let up.
However, apparently Ramsay has one little proviso: He'll eat the dish if it’s for a good cause.
In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Ramsay made a surprising declaration.
“I’ve got a proposal for YOU,” he wrote in a caption under an image of him looking at a pizza questionably. Spoiler: It's covered in pineapple. “If we can hit 500 donations in the next 48 hours, I will eat this f**king god-awful PINEAPPLE pizza on Facebook Live,” he said.
Advertisement
I’ve got a proposal for YOU: if we can hit 500 donations in the next 48 hours, I will eat this f**king god-awful PINEAPPLE pizza on Facebook Live. Don’t forget, your donation also gives you the chance to be my VVIP on #thefword. So click the link in the bio or go to omaze.com/pineapple and donate NOW !
The celebrity chef and F Word host then added that his supporters could click the link in his bio to donate to a good cause. The organization will then donate "vital funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals,” according to the site.
It continued: “The money they raise helps the hospital provide world-class care for young children and their families, pioneer new treatments, have the most cutting edge equipment and support the refurbishment of the hospital. It also helps to provide accommodation for parents and families of children being treated.”
If consuming a slice of pie adorned with pineapple is all it takes to support the children, here’s hoping Ramsay’s supporters meet the deadline.
Who knew there was a weak spot behind his icy television persona?
Pineapple does not go on top of pizza..... https://t.co/lhD6aliOV8— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2017
Advertisement