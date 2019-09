Gordon Ramsay Just Set A World Record In The Kitchen & We Are Here For It

Just watching the two filleting experts go up against each other and up against the clock is nerve-racking, so it's understandable that Jenna's nerves got to her. Though she's has proven before that she can filet a fish with the best of them, this time, she only cut 13 usable pieces, so she was disqualified. Chef Ramsay, on the other hand, cut the required number of pieces in one minute and five seconds. That, of course, means he took home the title of Guinness World Record holder for fastest fish filleter. After being named the winner, Gordon Ramsay told FoodBeast , "I had no idea I was going so fast, because I was just doing it normally." He may not be the most modest, but we're still proud of him. Congrats on becoming a world record holder, and joining the likes of Dwayne Johnson, chef Ramsay.