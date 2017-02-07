Breaking world records has kind of become The Rock's thing. In 2007, Dwayne Johnson earned hist first Guinness World Record when he was paid the highest salary earned by an actor in a first-time starring role. In 2016, he was honored again for highest annual earnings for a film actor. That's all very impressive, but surprisingly his record-breaking goes well-beyond his acting career. He broke the world record for most selfies taken in 3-minutes at the San Andreas premiere in London, and after that all of his fans were just waiting to see what unexpected record he would take on next. Well, he has finally struck again, and this time, it's in the culinary arts. As of February 1, 2017, The Rock and his production team at Seven Bucks Digital Studios — the digital arm of Seven Bucks Productions, which he co-founded with longtime manager Dany Garcia — became the Guinness World Record holders for making the world's largest seven-layer dip. In anticipation of the Super Bowl — which is basically a holiday celebrating chips and dip — Johnson's production team live-streamed the seven-layer dip making process on Facebook. According to FoodBeast, the record had previously been held by a 440.925-pound dip. The newly crown biggest dip weighed in at 540 pounds. Sounds perfect for a truly bumpin' Super Bowl party.
The Guinness World Record's official website reports that it took the team of four over five hours to lay down the dip. They slapped down all seven layers in a 100-gallon fish tank. Smart. By the end, they had used 153.6 pounds of refried beans, 76.8 quarts sour cream, 76.8 pounds of cheese, 38.4 quarts of guacamole, 38.4 quarts tomatoes, 19.2 quarts green onions, and 37.2 quarts of black olives. The finished product was donated to the Midnight Mission Homeless Shelter in Los Angeles, California.
So you may be wonder where The Rock was while all this went down? Well, he wasn't actually there. He did still get his name mentioned was a holder of this record since he assembled the Seven Bucks Digital Studio team that did all the dirty work. We're willing to let his absence slide, but we kind of wish he had been there to take a giant bite.
Honored to officially hold 3 Guinness World Records. My 4th record is unofficial. "World's sexiest natural neck musk". https://t.co/zXn88pXDK8— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2017
