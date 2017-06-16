Gordon Ramsay Just Set A World Record In The Kitchen & We Are Here For It

Earlier this year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his production team became the Guinness World Record holders for making the world's largest seven-layer dip. While we certainly enjoyed watching the Rock’s team assemble the gigantic dip inside a 100-gallon fish tank, a part of us thought maybe such an honor should go to a chef, someone whose life’s work was devoted to food, especially since The Rock already has three other world records under his belt. Well, just a couple days ago, another food-related record was set, and it was set by Gordon Ramsay.
Ramsay, who in the past has tried to set world records in the kitchen, went head-to-head with Jenna Fabich to see who could fillet a halibut fastest. Fabich, a 19-year-old from Homer, AK, became a YouTube sensation a few years back for her jaw-dropping fish filleting skills, so she was a worthy opponent for the celebrity chef. To be named the world record holder, 15 portions of halibut, weighing 40 grams or more each, would need to be cut in under 2 minutes. And, to make it official, Ramsay had two Guinness World Record representatives present to judge.
Just watching the two filleting experts go up against each other and up against the clock is nerve-racking, so it's understandable that Jenna's nerves got to her. Though she's has proven before that she can filet a fish with the best of them, this time, she only cut 13 usable pieces, so she was disqualified. Chef Ramsay, on the other hand, cut the required number of pieces in one minute and five seconds. That, of course, means he took home the title of Guinness World Record holder for fastest fish filleter. After being named the winner, Gordon Ramsay told FoodBeast, "I had no idea I was going so fast, because I was just doing it normally." He may not be the most modest, but we're still proud of him. Congrats on becoming a world record holder, and joining the likes of Dwayne Johnson, chef Ramsay.
