I'm no stranger to tough jobs. In my YouTube series Lucie For Hire and Try Living With Lucie, I've challenged myself to snowboarding, yoga, working out for 5 days in a row, being a Radio City Rockette, and even testing out an anti-gravity treadmill! But none of that compares to my latest challenge: performing as a prima ballerina.
At first glance, the moves and posture look simple, but my feet were killing me as soon as I put on the shoes! Dancers often start with demi pointe shoes to ease the transition to pointe shoes. While they still both resemble the box-shaped toe, the pointe shoe takes years to work up to as they're stiffer and harder to manipulate.
Next: the look. Sure, I put on a pale-pink leotard and a tutu and found myself looking very ballerina-cute (and comfortable, I might add). However, the overall style is designed to help you move while also highlighting a dancer's graceful appearance. Pro-tip: Grab yourself a ton of bobby pins to perfect that ballerina bun.
Combining pure athleticism and artistic talent, the ballerina is one of the most versatile performers in showbiz — and a prima ballerina notably has the highest honor within the ballet company. Isabella Boylston is a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre and my coach throughout this experience. She taught me how to stretch, move, and look like a ballerina.
These dancers make it look easy, but let me tell you, being a ballerina is far from elementary. Even the warm up was challenging. Can you touch your toes without assistance? Because I sure can't! Every turn came with multiple instructions and every jump featured a new way I had to remember to hold my neck, face, torso, and arms. When it came time to perform my Swan Lake number, I realized that I just had to go for it and leave my insecurities at the stage door.
This experience gave me a new-found respect for the sport. It's so much more than pretty style trends and chic updos. It's more physically and mentally challenging than I could have ever expected. Watch my exciting attempt at being a prima ballerina in the above video. Misty Copeland, here I come!
