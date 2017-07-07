These dancers make it look easy, but let me tell you, being a ballerina is far from elementary. Even the warm up was challenging. Can you touch your toes without assistance? Because I sure can't! Every turn came with multiple instructions and every jump featured a new way I had to remember to hold my neck, face, torso, and arms. When it came time to perform my Swan Lake number, I realized that I just had to go for it and leave my insecurities at the stage door.