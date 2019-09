This Fashion Campaign Used Real Ballerinas

This year, MM.LaFleur’s summer campaign features dancers in place of models as well, however things are a bit less “baby ducklings falling” and more pirouettes and whipped turns. “Collaborating with ballerinas was a long-held dream of ours, and given the name of the collection, this seemed like the perfect opportunity,” said Tory Hoen, Creative Director of Brand at MM.LaFleur, to Elle magazine . “Ballet and workwear might not be the most intuitive pairing, but at MM.LaFleur, we are always out to defy stereotypes about what it means to be a working woman.”