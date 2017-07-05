Eventually, she ran out of creative juice due to her nonstop notifications... and a few overeager followers who were sliding into her boyfriend's DMs IRL — just like the story. "I had to reveal that it was fake because people began bugging him about it," she says. "I didn't want it to cost me my relationship. I also had to remember that this whole thing turned from a joke to a lie, very quickly. And I don't want to detract from the legitimacy of my craft. It's something that I take very seriously. While it's fun being #MakeupBae, I want to be booked for my talent, rather than my social status."