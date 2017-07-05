Bella Hadid started walking in major fashion shows at just 17-years-old, long before most of us mastered the art of walking in plain ol' high heels. Thanks to her success on the runways, she’s rocked every look under the sun, from the iconic (thick black cat-eyes on the runway at Dior, for example) to the ultra controversial (dreads for Marc Jacobs, for one). No matter the look, she's she’s been there, done that — or so it had seemed. But this time, Hadid is bringing back an orthodontic accessory we never thought we would see on the runway: headgear.