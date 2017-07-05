The Game Of Thrones season 6 finale, "The Winds Of Winter," could not have been more jam-packed. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) returned to Westeros and murdered someone. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was named King In The North. And Daenerys Targaryn (Emila Clarke) set sail for the Seven Kingdoms. Amid all of this excitement, it would be easy to forget the quieter, more political moments of the season closer.
That is where Olenna Tyrell (Diane Rigg), Thrones' sole living Tyrell family member, comes in. The Queen of Thorns isn't making pies of human meat or traveling with dragons, but she's still an integral part of Westeros' upcoming queen vs. queen battle. Yet, you might have forgotten just how Olenna will play into Daeny's upcoming conquest of Westeros.
To jog your memory, we put together all the details on where we left off with Margaery Tyrell's grandmother and where her story is heading for Game Of Thrones season 7. Scroll through the gallery for the refresher course you need — it's the only way you can avoid one of Olenna's trademark shady barbs.
