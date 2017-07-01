31 Perfect Looks To Copy This July

We know, we know: You're probably not thinking about what you're going to wear the rest of the month right this minute, because odds are you'll be in a bathing suit all weekend long. But, once post-July 4th weekend hits, you will have to get fully-dressed — and in 80 to 90 degree heat, no less. The funny part about needing to figure out said outfits in said weather, though, beyond the fact that it's hot and sticky and really, really humid, is that most warm-weather clothing items are actually quite divisive. Capris, shorts, wearing a bathing suit as a top. It takes a fashion risk-taker to really go all-in.