31 Perfect Looks To Copy This July

We know, we know: You're probably not thinking about what you're going to wear the rest of the month right this minute. But, assuming we will be afforded at least a bit more sunshine this year, you will have to put together some fresh looks at some point - and, if the last heatwave was anything to go by, you'll be looking to stay cool for the summer. The funny part about needing to figure out what to wear in said weather, though, beyond the fact that it's hot and sticky and really, really humid, is that most warm-weather clothing items are actually quite divisive. Capris, shorts, wearing a bathing suit as a top. It takes a fashion risk-taker to really go all-in.