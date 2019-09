Ice cream delivery? (Yes, it's a thing !) With ultra-domestic, food-fixated Cancer ruling the skies until July 22, it could take something extra to get motivate ourselves out of the house. Like, say, an amazing meal that's worthy of a worshipful, Chrissy Teigen style, selfie — or a run to the grocery store to pick up ingredients for one of her Cravings recipes. Throw a dinner party and keep the guest list "inner circle only." This astrological season is all about intimate bonding. Cancer is a water sign, making the aquatic life another lure from that comfy perch right under the AC. Spring for a pool pass or turn weekend beach trips in a squad ritual. But keep an "emergency floatation device" handy. With scrappy Mars on tour with the sun, the waves could get very choppy on the emotion ocean. Honor feelings, but try not to confuse them with facts. And know that everyone's just going to be super sensitive until the 22nd, sorry.