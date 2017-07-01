Ice cream delivery? (Yes, it's a thing!) With ultra-domestic, food-fixated Cancer ruling the skies until July 22, it could take something extra to motivate ourselves out of the house. Like, say, an amazing meal that's worthy of a worshipful, Chrissy Teigen style, selfie — or a run to the supermarket to pick up ingredients for one of her Cravings recipes. Throw a dinner party and keep the guest list "inner circle only." This astrological season is all about intimate bonding. Cancer is a water sign, making the aquatic life another lure from that comfy perch right by your summer fan. Spring for a pool pass or turn weekend beach trips in a squad ritual. But keep an "emergency floatation device" handy. With scrappy Mars on tour with the sun, the waves could get very choppy on the emotion ocean. Honour feelings, but try not to confuse them with facts. And know that everyone's just going to be super sensitive until the 22nd, sorry.
Cancer is the sign of the alpha female — and, not coincidentally, the sign of feminist luminaries like Princess Diana and Solange Knowles, too. Summon your inner Wonder Woman and take a stand for equal rights, especially near the mission-oriented Capricorn full moon on July 9.
Leo steals the sunbeamed crown on July 22 as the sun sails into this regal sign for a month, accompanied by passionate Mars. (Bow down!) The world will feel like one giant catwalk during this flamboyant cycle. Or, maybe a talent show. Whatever the case, wear your fierce on your sleeve. If summer lovin' got off to a slow start, fear not. Leo season lights a blazing bonfire on Cupid's behalf. And with Venus in flirty Gemini starting on the fourth, romantic fireworks could erupt into a full-on lovefest in the month's final third. And watch what embers get stoked near the July 23 new moon in Leo. This is the first in a rare, back-to-back pair. The second is a potent solar (new moon) eclipse in Leo on August 21. There's no better time to ignite a creative project, revamp your style, audition for a role, or pursue your heart's desire — whether that's a person, place, or thing!