"The reason I decided to share this with you and with the world is because even though me telling you I'm queer might not be a big deal these days, things are still pretty bad out there for people like me," she says. "I think it's important that I tell you that this familiar face you see on your TV is the Q part of LGBTQ, so that if you didn't know someone who was queer before, you do now. I also think it’s important that if there are any scared kids out there, like I was, I can tell you that whole 'It Gets Better' campaign is true."