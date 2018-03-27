These Mists Are Here To Give Your Skin A Second Wind

That 3 p.m. slump is all too familiar: restlessness, sugar and coffee cravings, a dullness to your skin. If you're looking for a revitalizing and refreshing solution (besides downing an 8 oz bag of gummy bears), simply add a facial mist to your bag.
Doubling as a toner, the latest products also include added benefits like SPF, pollution protection, and even decongesting agents. Which means that while your skin is getting a spritz of moisture, you can tackle the elements and the city, too.
Ideal for vacation, post-exercise, or just to keep in your office desk drawer, these are the face mists we're using this season — without a makeup smudge in sight.