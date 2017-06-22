That 3pm slump is all too familiar (restlessness, a dullness to your skin, maybe reaching for your third coffee of the day...) but come summer, the heat can make it even worse. If you're looking for a revitalising and refreshing solution, add a facial mist to your bag.
Doubling up as a toner, the latest products include a lot of added benefits: SPF, pollution protection, even decongesting agents. So while your skin is getting a spritz of moisture, you can tackle the heat and the city, too.
Ideal for holidays (when traipsing round European cities can leave you tired), post-exercise or just to keep in your office desk drawer, these are the face mists we're repping this summer – without a makeup smudge in sight.