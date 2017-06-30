While his character Dean is definitely not the father of Rory Gilmore's baby, actor Jared Padalecki has three little children of his own: Thomas, 5, Austin (Shep), 3, and Odette, 3 months. After Father's Day, Padalecki wrote a letter to the three of them. Since they're a little too young to fully understand its contents, his wife, actress Genevieve Padalecki, shared it on her blog, Now and Gen.
"As the 'father' in this relationship, I wanted to change things up a bit," Padalecki began. "Specifically, I wanted to take this opportunity, after my FIFTH fathers day (and counting), not to say 'You’re welcome,' but to say 'Thank you'."
He starts listing those everyday moments that all parents experience. The things that make you groan, like being used as a punching bag to little hands or having to twist and turn to get a car seat buckled. Then, there's a few Padalecki family-specific ones like how the kids have "turned [his] trailer into a jungle gym."
For all of those minor inconveniences, though, Padalecki has something to be thankful for. Every time they've woken up so early that it's still dark out, the actor is thankful for all of the "all of the extra sunrises [he's] been able to witness."
And even though kids' television can be annoying, Padalecki now has "a believable excuse to watch Lion King and Ninja Turtles and Paw Patrol." All of which make for pretty quality entertainment.
To close, Padalecki reminds the kids that even though he loves them unconditionally, he isn't afraid to discipline them. That's just another form of love.
"You’ve humbled me," he finishes. "You’ve helped me rediscover the joy of discovery. You’ve turned my world upside down. And I wouldn’t have it any other way."
