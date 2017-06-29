JAY-Z and his longtime friend Sean "Diddy" Combs already have a lot in common, being the rap legends and incredibly successful business moguls they are. As of a couple weeks ago, they share one more very special title: father of twins. And Diddy has some parenting advice for his pal, who welcomed two babies with wife Beyoncé earlier this month. Spoiler alert: it's freaking adorable.
The father of six stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night to promote Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story, his new documentary about the birth and legacy of Bad Boy Records, the formidable record label he founded in 1993. Meyers asked him if he had any words of wisdom to impart to Jay, who appears in the doc. The answer he got was surprisingly sweet.
"Jay's usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to be able to give him counsel on this," replied Diddy, who has 10-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James with ex Kimberly Porter. "The thing that I said is that you really have to be prepared for double the love. You're used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids and they're twins, it's truly a blessing."
Diddy went on, giving a shoutout to all the moms and pops out there. "May God bless him and Beyoncé and the family — and everybody out there that has kids, period. That's what really runs our lives." He added, "But to have twins is double the fun." Aww!
When Meyers asked the obvious question — whether taking care of twins was double the work as well as double the fun — Diddy hilariously stumbled. His telling answer: "It's, it's, uh, um — I mean uh... No, I just want to say thank you — thank you to the mother of my children!" I mean, at least he's giving credit where credit is very clearly due.
All I have to say is that if Jay thinks Beyoncé is going to do all the work when it comes to the new family additions, he's got another thing coming.
