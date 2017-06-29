Billy Bush has something big to celebrate. No, it's not that we have collectively forgotten The Tape. It's that his eldest daughter, Josie, just celebrated 29 months of sobriety.
The 18-year-old first posted about this milestone on Instagram Tuesday, writing "29 months sober." Shortly after that, her father commented on it.
"It's the hero's journey my love. Very proud of you and that awesome fact," he wrote. Her mom, Sydney, also wrote, "Beyond proud."
This sounds like a good opportunity for dad and daughter to get another matching tattoo, like they did last year for Josie's 18th birthday.
It's not clear what kind of substance abuse problem Josie may have had, but in a post from 2015, she wrote about being in a program. "6 months ago today, I walked into something that changed my life forever," she wrote. "I was introduced to a program that would soon save my life. Getting sober has been one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. In 10 days, I will come home to a family whom enjoy my presence and TRUST me. Just one of the many gifts I have today. I value these people immensely and credit them to the person I've become. Loved from as far as Maine, I am 6 months sober today."
Bush has three daughters, including Josie (named after his mother Josephine), Mary, 16, and Lillie, 12. Judging by his Instagram, he has had a lot of time to spend with his family since being fired from the Today show in October for his part in the live-mic recording of Donald Trump speaking to him about sexually assaulting women before an Access Hollywood interview.
"I am deeply grateful for the conversations I’ve had with my daughters, and for all of the support from family, friends and colleagues," Bush said after the tape was first leaked.
In recent months, he has been gradually making it back into the public eye. During his first televised interview since the incident in May, Bush told ABC's Robin Roberts about how the scandal affected Mary.
"She was really upset, and I said, 'Mary, it's, it's, going to be OK. You know, don't worry,'" he said, per People. "And she said, 'No. Why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with it, Dad? It wasn't funny.' I said, 'Mary, I am sorry. And there is no good answer for that.'"
Josie, for one, has forgiven her father. Last month, she posted on her Instagram, writing, "I am incredibly proud of my dad for finally getting the chance to share his side. Everybody deserves forgiveness and a chance to make things right. love you, billchop."
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
