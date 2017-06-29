It's not clear what kind of substance abuse problem Josie may have had, but in a post from 2015, she wrote about being in a program. "6 months ago today, I walked into something that changed my life forever," she wrote. "I was introduced to a program that would soon save my life. Getting sober has been one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. In 10 days, I will come home to a family whom enjoy my presence and TRUST me. Just one of the many gifts I have today. I value these people immensely and credit them to the person I've become. Loved from as far as Maine, I am 6 months sober today."