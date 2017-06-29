Yes, art can be about self-expression. Jean Michel Basquiat created Defacement (The Death of Michael Stewart) after a young graffiti artist was beaten into a coma by the NYPD. Keith Haring created his “Once Upon a Time” bathroom mural after his diagnosis of AIDS. Since the 2016 election, fashion designers have used their art to fight for freedoms like the aforementioned, too. Think of The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood initiative or Opening Ceremony’s Action Capsule collection that sells hoodies and tanks emblazoned with the words “Defy,” “Fight,” and “Change” and benefits the ACLU. Even the lack of fashion can infer protest, like Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Sophie Theallet refusing to dress First Lady Melania Trump based on her husband’s proposed policies. Clearly, designers are absolutely correct to stand up for what they believe in and protest however way they deem fit, but Ports 1961’s lack of understanding of the cause is insincere. If the brand could not have just said Black Lives Matter, there should have been silence, not sweaters.