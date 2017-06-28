Young Hodor Just Hosted The Best Reddit AMA Of All Time

Everyone has a favorite Game Of Thrones character, whether it be a dead bae, a macho man bunner, or a kick ass Queen of Dragons. But to some, the favorite character is one that isn't the star of the series — rather it's one that has touched viewers' hearts with just one episode. I'm talking about dear Young Hodor, also known as Wyllis.
During a Reddit Ask Me Anything, Sam Coleman, the young actor who played the iconic role, answered fans questions about his brief, but memorable, two episode arc in season 6. Of course, GOT fans went wild over his random AMA. Mashable shared a bunch of his best answers, which provided fun insight into his audition process and reactions to that "Hold the door" scene that broke all of Twitter's heart.
Coleman revealed that he auditioned for the casting call at age 18, even though it specifically noted that the role was ideal for 10 to 12-year-olds. Still, at his agent's request, he went and stood amongst the gaggle of young barely-teens. "I went in and gave it my best shot (the piece I had to audition with was my S6E2 scene where I say 'and lowers it when he's about to dodge, m'lady'," he wrote, "but all the names etc had been changed and alot [sic] was omitted so I had no idea who I was auditioning for."
When asked how long he had to practice his performance-making scene where his character falls in a trance-like fit while repeating the phrase "Hold the door", Coleman said it all came together surprisingly fast. "Suprisingly [sic] the actual mechanics of the transition came quite naturally [sic]," he wrote. "I think the key was establishing the common facial/speech effects of strokes & fits etc."
The now 21-year-old said that not many people ask him to "Hold the door," but if he's out drinking with friends and the show comes up, he knows that he is going to be repeating it all night. As far as a favorite plot line? He said he loves Littlefinger's, although he is a bit torn over whether the schemer should "crowned" or "on a stake." Same.
And I'd be remiss to leave out the absolute best, and longest, answer he provided.
