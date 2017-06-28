Not-so-fun fact: Whether you knew it or not, for nearly seven seasons of Game Of Thrones, you've been seeing way more Jon Snow than Daenerys Targaryen. Shocking we know, but the analytics website Looker crunched the numbers and found that the female characters on Game Of Thrones get less screen time of their male counterparts.
While there's no denying that Game Of Thrones has a ton of kick-ass women — Khaleesi, Arya Stark, and the current occupant of the Iron Throne, Cersei Lannister, just to name a few — it seems when it comes to gender representation, the HBO series still has some work to do. When Looker broke down the total screen time based on gender they found that the amount of time male characters spend on the screen is more than double that of the female characters.
A lot of this can be chalked up to the fact that there are way more male characters than female ones on the show. When Looker broke down the total screen time by gender across all six seasons it found that there are 45 male characters who are on screen for a total of 2,265.8 minutes. There are only 22 female characters who have 1,205.8 minutes of screen time.
But on the bright side, the site also figured out the characters you actually see most on screen with help from ImDb, and it turns out, six female characters make the Top 10. Not too shabby. The first female character to make the list comes in at No. 3 and no surprise it's our favorite Mother Of Dragons, Dany. She has 221.3 minutes of screen time across 49 episodes.
Jon Snow came in at No. 2 for the most screen time with 268.1 minutes across 49 episodes. As Looker points out, there's a big gap between him and Khaleesi despite them both appearing in the same number of episodes. To be exact, it's a difference of 46.8 minutes.
It's Tyrion Lannister who is the GOT character with the most screen time, though, racking up a whopping 293.3 minutes across 54 episodes.
But, Dany may get a chance to catch up to Tyrion in season 7. While this upcoming season, which premieres July 14, will have less episodes than years past, they'll be longer. Emlia Clarke have even said that her character actually gets more screen time this time around. "When I first read this season I thought: 'Damn, I gotta learn some lines!'" Clarke told Entertainment Weekly. "We’re actually filming longer now. I don’t know how that’s happening."
We don't know exactly how either, but we're happy to hear we're going to see even more of Clarke and her character this year.
