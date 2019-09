Lamar Odom Was Hurt After Hearing About Khloé Kardashian's Fake Fertility Treatments

Williams asks Odom about his reaction to hearing that Khloé had "fake" tried to get pregnant . "That hurt a little bit," he says, scrunching his face into one of agony, "you know what I mean?" He then admits that he was not in the right space to be a father , so that she was probably right in the end to have pretended to be undergoing fertility treatments. Still, he adds, "she could have told me... I didn't need to see it on TV with the whole word." On the topic of the Kardashian family, Odom says he hasn't spoken to any of them in over a year, and some in nearly two years.