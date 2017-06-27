Lamar Odom Was Hurt After Hearing About Khloé Kardashian's Fake Fertility Treatments

Lamar Odom recently appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to talk about his life and personal struggles, and he did just that. The segment opens up with a weird, but nice, anecdote about the first time the two met. As the story goes, it was many years ago in Los Angeles when the 6'10" Lakers basketball player paid for the radio host's pair of Hudson jeans out of the goodness of his heart, despite them really not knowing each other at all. He uncomfortably nods along as Williams tells the story and legit starts crying.
Throughout the 16 minute-long interview, Williams and Odom cover an array of topics, including Rob Kardashian and his falling out with Odom, as well as Odom's near-death experience almost two years ago in Las Vegas. But the most emotional part for him was talking about his marriage to Khloé Kardashian, who celebrated her 33rd birthday this week with her new boyfriend.
Williams asks Odom about his reaction to hearing that Khloé had "fake" tried to get pregnant. "That hurt a little bit," he says, scrunching his face into one of agony, "you know what I mean?" He then admits that he was not in the right space to be a father, so that she was probably right in the end to have pretended to be undergoing fertility treatments. Still, he adds, "she could have told me... I didn't need to see it on TV with the whole word." On the topic of the Kardashian family, Odom says he hasn't spoken to any of them in over a year, and some in nearly two years.
He also says he feels that it would be "the best" for both of them if they "kept their distance" and never tried to rekindle any form of a relationship. I'm sure Khloé would agree.
Check out the full interview below.
