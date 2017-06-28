Photos published earlier today by TMZ and The Daily Mail show Rihanna kissing a mysterious man, and they've broken the internet. Or at least they've broken Twitter, which has started a "
#RihannaHasAManParty."
In the pictures, Rihanna's making out with her new fling in a pool as they balance two champagne glasses. Then they wrap towels around themselves and head inside a luxurious-looking white building surrounded by palm trees. TMZ reports that they're sharing a Spanish villa. Whoever this guy is, he and Rihanna have one thing in common: They know how to vacation.
We haven't heard much about Rihanna's love life since she and Drake briefly got back together last summer. Then, within a few months, he was back to posting emo photos of himself alone on Instagram, and she was sharing cryptic quotes like "None of my exes are married or in happy relationships so it's safe to say that I wasn't da problem lol."
People are dying to figure out the identity of Rihanna's latest love interest. But mostly, they're just happy for her. Like, really happy.
Me: paparazzi are disgusting human beings, celebs have no privacy!— Linda (@LeyAfricana) June 27, 2017
Also me: I need more pics ?#RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/Ht54gwJrdj
me after seeing them pictures #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/zpC3SUJB3g— Mia (@Teezyteachus) June 27, 2017
I'm so happy for SIS #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/tK61fs3qb2— $kyln. (@tkodeluxe) June 27, 2017
Some are taking the news quite personally.
#RihannaHasAManParty meaning that I must have one in the next month and that's THAT on the matter. pic.twitter.com/rh37yXY4OJ— Babashook ?? (@serrati_patti) June 27, 2017
The only person who's probably not taking this well, we imagine, is Drake.
can't wait for the next banger from drake following the #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/ylxUz3MbRe— chyms (@chy0ma) June 27, 2017
Drake opening up twitter just to find out rihanna has a boyfriend #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/Pm8t6sgp4H— X (@XyaSafiya) June 27, 2017
Rihanna's never been the type to rush into relationships or actively seek them out. "I’m fine being with myself. I don’t want to really let anybody in. I’ve got too much on my plate, and I’m not even worried about it," she told Vanity Fair in 2015. "A very extraordinary gentleman, with a lot of patience, will come along when I least expect it. And I don’t want it right now. I can’t really be everything for someone. This is my reality right now."
TBH, whether this pool man is that extraordinary gentleman or just another fling is totally irrelevant, because whatever the particulars of their relationship, it looks like they're living the dream in that villa.
