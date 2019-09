Rihanna's never been the type to rush into relationships or actively seek them out. "I’m fine being with myself. I don’t want to really let anybody in. I’ve got too much on my plate, and I’m not even worried about it," she told Vanity Fair in 2015. "A very extraordinary gentleman, with a lot of patience, will come along when I least expect it. And I don’t want it right now. I can’t really be everything for someone. This is my reality right now."