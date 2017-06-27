Diva of divas Mariah Carey is currently fielding questions about her ex, James Packer. And while the whole situation would be enthralling if she was discussing that $50 million "inconvenience fee" that came along with their breakup, or maybe her larger-than-life engagement ring, the singer is actually addressing questions about Middle Eastern politics. Why? Apparently, Packer and Carey had dinner with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Thanks to that undoubtedly ritzy meal and a slew of pricey gifts, the Aussie billionaire is under investigation and Carey's become sort of a glittery, sparkling accessory to the entire situation.
Mimi's handling it in true Mariah style, however. BuzzFeed reports that she's dodging reporters' queries in the best way possible. Even the most poised and polished divas can crack once in a while — and Carey's no exception. But, in losing her cool, she gave the world a brand-new reaction that's even better than her now-infamous "I don't know her" directed at Jennifer Lopez.
When asked about Packer's whereabouts, the elusive chanteuse seemed to have enough of the entire situation.
"I don't know where the motherfucker is," Carey said during an interview with Israel's Channel 2 News. "How am I supposed to know? I don't know, for real. I really have no idea about the political stuff that goes on, I don't pay attention to it."
We're assuming that the diva's fed-up, profanity-laden response was thanks to a long day of press (Mimi is currently in Israel to promote her new partnership with skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics), but GIF-hungry internet users can't be bothered with motivation. They're just grateful that Carey delivered what's becoming an iconic zinger.
Yep, add that line to the long list of Mariah lyrics and memes used on the daily. Check out the interview, curse word included, below.
