Mariah Carey is a woman who knows her self-worth.
Carey understands that the world is her oyster (in case you haven't heard, her upcoming series on E! is called Mariah's World). Mimi also knows that she is worth every penny stipulated in the unsigned prenup between her and ex-fiancé James Packer. Carey is requesting her half of the $100 million listed in the agreement because "she wants an 'inconvenience fee'" a source tells Entertainment Tonight.
To back up her claim, Carey came up with a long list of things that inconvenienced her during her engagement with the Australian billionaire. As ET's source reports: The singer uprooted her family to live in California with him, customized a Valentino couture gown, planned their honeymoon, and helped increase his exposure in America.
Carey also reportedly abstained from having sex with her fiancé before they were meant to be wed. To Carey, all that sacrifice well warrants the $50 million fee — in addition to her $10 million engagement ring, and a home in Calabasas.
Rumors that the two might split started in late October, news that has since been confirmed by various sources and by a not-so-subtle Instagram post from Carey. The pair reportedly had a fight in Greece (what is it with Greece?) before their reps spun different sides of the story in the press, leading up to Carey requesting $50 million from Packer.
The couple was rumored to have almost tied the knot in March, but couldn't because Carey was not yet divorced from her ex Nick Cannon. Carey and Packer never signed their prenup because, sources tell ET, Packer "felt that ultimately he didn't need a prenup. He was going to marry her without a prenup." Something tells me Mariah did not share those feelings.
