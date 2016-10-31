Mariah Carey Shades Two Birds With One Instagram Stone

When Xerxes was attacking Thermopylae, he famously warned the Spartan leader Leonidas that, "Our arrows will block out the sun." Leonidas, mysteriously quotable at the distance of millennia, replied "Then we will fight in the shade." That's either real history or the script of 300, and frankly we don't care to find out which is the real answer.
Speaking of fighting in the shade, Mariah Carey has had one of our more public recent breakups from billionaire James Packer. In one post, she shaded Packer, and Australian magazine Women’s Day. The magazine had long reported on rumors of strife within the relationship. They were at least partially spiritually right, seemingly, but Mariah Carey doesn't seem to mind. Not only that, but it's a great glam pose with friend Stella Bulochnikov.
Here's her caption.
"#realfriends who don't read Woman's Day #wedontknowyou We love you #Australianlambs," she wrote.
