'90s Icon Marc Summers Just Spilled The Recipe For Nickelodeon's Green Slime

Many millennials grew up around two very vivid colors: Nickelodeon orange and the network's signature slime green. While the slimy stuff doesn't appear as often as it used to — it's pretty much relegated to the pageantry of the Kids' Choice Awards these days — most people have a very clear memory of the goo. But what exactly is it made of? Nick's green slime recipe was shrouded in mystery (maybe it was the real treasure tucked away in that hidden temple), but one of the network's biggest stars gave fans a peek into what goes into the iconic ooze.
Advertisement
Marc Summers, who hosted the network's very messy competition show Double Dare! and What Would You Do? told Tech Insider what went into making the goop that featured on his show as well as the cult hit You Can't Do That On Television. The slime actually premiered on that show, slathering any actor that uttered the words "I don't know" in a barrage of bright-green glop.
"It started off as vanilla pudding, applesauce, green food coloring, and a little oatmeal," the host told Tech Insider.
The addition of oatmeal may be why the old school slime is a little chunkier than the stuff used today. And while the effect is similar, fans will be quick to point out that the color and texture isn't quite the same as it used to be, either. These days, the color is almost glow-in-the-dark neon and the slime is runnier and splashier — all the better to douse celebs in, right?
But anyone looking to recreate the nostalgia that comes with reminiscing about Double Dare! can fiddle with the ratios of Summers' secret ingredients to get the real deal.
Watch Summers reminisce about the good stuff and talk about the recent DIY slime trend (it just doesn't compare) in the video, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement