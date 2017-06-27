Leslie Jones Called Out A Famous Hotel For Alleged Racism

This story has been updated to include a statement from the Ritz-Carlton.
Leslie Jones has a bone to pick with this Los Angeles hotel.
The Saturday Night Live star shared an all-caps criticism on Twitter Monday, and fans are riled up about the accusations. Leslie Jones suggested the Ritz-Carlton was racist when she stayed there after hosting the BET Awards on Sunday.
"Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!" Jones tweeted on Monday. The tweet has already garnered more than 1,300 likes and 300 retweets.
Jones hasn't elaborated on what circumstances led to her unpleasant stay, or what she experienced at the hotel. For the Ritz-Carlton's part, they've tweeted two apologies to the comedian.
"@Lesdoggg We're sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we'll look into this right away," the luxury hotel chain's first tweet read.
The Ritz-Carlton's second tweet — possibly after their team realized Jones was a celebrity who might not go for the standard customer-service DM — was even more apologetic. They added a "very" before the sorry in their followup tweet.
"@Lesdoggg We're very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we'll look into this right away," the hotel tweeted on Monday night.
"Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of The Ritz-Carlton's culture and operations. We remain committed to providing an environment where all feel welcome," the hotel chain said in an emailed statement to Refinery29. "While we do not comment publicly about individual guests, we take every guest concern seriously and work quickly to resolve issues."
Jones has yet to respond to the Ritz-Carlton's tweets.
