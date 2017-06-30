What Happened To Taylor Swift's Most Famous July 4th Party Pals?

Taylor Swift has been lying low recently, but don't be fooled: If we know our girl, she's busy placing blueberries on Ina's Flag Cake, shopping for Uncle Sam onesies, and planning a fireworks display synchronized to 1989. What else is she going to do for the July 4th weekend?
While the holiday was originally intended to celebrate this great nation's birthday and patriotic spirit, it's lately become synonymous with Swift and her celebrity squad frolicking on the beach outside her Rhode Island spread while that year's boyfriend (Calvin Harris in 2015, Tom Hiddleston in 2016) makes some overly earnest display of affection. What a time to be alive.
With so many questions looming over this year's party — Who scored an invite? Will new man Joe Alwyn make an appearance? How easily does Ed Sheeran sunburn — it seems like a good time to catch up with last year's crew of famous friends. Alas, we were unable to confirm the whereabouts of that infamous I Heart T.S. tank. Buried at the bottom of Hiddy's laundry basket, perhaps?
Read These Stories Next: