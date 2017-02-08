Tom Hiddleston Finally Explains THAT T.Swift Tank Top

Hiddleswift is the Area 51 of 2016 pop culture. No one really knows what happened — and it's possible that aliens were involved. Did Taylor Swift use Tom Hiddleston? Did Tom Hiddleston use Taylor Swift? Did a martian overlord inhabit both of their bodies and mastermind the whole relationship? It seemed anything was possible — until Tom Hiddleston gave us some receipts. According to the 35-year-old actor, the super-snuggly relationship was 100% real. When a GQ reporter questioned the authenticity of the couple for its March cover story on Hiddleston, the actor replied after a beat, "Of course it was real." He also recited this diplomatic line: "Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time." This is a very kind statement, and also something you might say about your grandmother. More importantly, though, Hiddleston explained that tank top. You know the one — white, wet, and plastered with the words "I [heart] Taylor Swift"? It fueled both detractors and believers in the Hiddleswift union. Believers argued that the tank was proof he loved the country star. Detractors scoffed at the stupidity of it all. According to The Night Manager star himself, though, the tank was just a "joke among friends." "The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ’Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ’I’ve got this,'" he said. "And we all laughed about it. It was a joke." Now the real question is: Which one of Taylor's famous friends made the epic decision to get the guy in a Taylor Swift tee? Was it Cara Delevingne, the wry model turned actress? Or Blake Lively, who was pregnant at the time? Hiddleswift may be over, but the conspiracy theories remain.
Advertisement