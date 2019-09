Singer Charlotte Church Had A Miscarriage

In 2014, Church spoke to The Guardian about how motherhood has profoundly shifted her perspective. "Having children has made me look at the world differently. Before kids I'd been happy with the mainstream; I'd bought into everything. I was into that whole capitalist culture," she said. "But now I'm constantly thinking about how I want them to experience the world and what I want to protect them from, and what I can't. I feel like I've just started to see things as they really are and I've got a lot more self-confidence since I had kids."