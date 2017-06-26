Singer Charlotte Church Had A Miscarriage

Singer Charlotte Church has suffered a miscarriage. The news was announced on the Welsh performer's official Twitter on Monday June 26. "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family," reads the tweet. "We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."
The 31-year-old — who rose to fame at a young age as a classical singer before shifting gears to pop around 2005 — had just publicly shared the new of her pregnancy a month ago, at England's Birmingham Pride festival on May 28. This was going to be the third child for the singer-songwriter, and her first with partner of seven years Jonathan Powell.
As Entertainment Weekly reports, the 31-year-old has two children from a previous relationship with rugby player Gavin Henson: 9-year-old Ruby and 8-year-old Dexter. The couple called off their engagement in 2010; she and Powell started dating later that year.
In 2014, Church spoke to The Guardian about how motherhood has profoundly shifted her perspective. "Having children has made me look at the world differently. Before kids I'd been happy with the mainstream; I'd bought into everything. I was into that whole capitalist culture," she said. "But now I'm constantly thinking about how I want them to experience the world and what I want to protect them from, and what I can't. I feel like I've just started to see things as they really are and I've got a lot more self-confidence since I had kids."
