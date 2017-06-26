Bella Hadid is used to jetsetting around the world for various gigs, but her latest trip to Holland was for something a little more personal. The 20-year-old model decided to surprise her grandmother, who is battling cancer, on her birthday, and she posted a video of the moment on Instagram, along with an emotional note.
The video shows the youngest Hadid sister holding flowers and sneaking around the corner into her grandmother's room. Her grandmother's joy is immediate, and the two share a super long hug that shows just how strong their bond really is.
"Nothing will ever beat this love," the caption begins. "I took off of work for the past 3 days to surprise my beautiful Oma in Holland on her birthday. She is going through the hardest struggle of her life battling cancer again but I know for a fact she is the strongest woman i have ever met. Today is my last day with my family here in Holland and the last thing I want to do is leave...But I will, so I can work my hardest and come back soon."
She finished off the note with a sweet birthday message just for her Oma, but it's touching hearts all over.
"Times like these are so important to me and I wouldn't give them up for the world," she writes. "Happy birthday Oma...Thank you for birthing and raising my perfect mother into the woman she is today."
Bella has had family on her mind recently. Along with her sister, Gigi, the family has started posting throwback pictures from their childhood on Instagram and, no surprise, they were just as adorable as kids.
What's most important are the memories the family shares together, and this surprise visit is just another to add to the list.
