For some, Blake Lively's Instagram is the best place to see photos of the actress and her Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants besties and to watch her troll her husband Ryan Reynolds. For others, it's a place to get some advice from their favorite Gossip Girl star about food, fashion, and family. Today, Lively used her Insta for the latter, sharing some life-saving advice for new parents.
Lively posted a photo of her attending a CPR class specifically for young children. With training dummies spread out around her, Lively shared a thumbs up with the camera along with a message for her fellow moms and dads. "I can't recommend this enough," she wrote, "I took a CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers."
Lively wrote that new parents looking to take a course just have to Google "infant CPR class near me" and they'll find lots of listings. But for those who can't get to a class, don't worry, there are videos on YouTube that could teach you how to give the Heimlich Maneuver to anyone in your life, including yourself.
"For those of you who haven't done it you will love it," Lively added in her post. "It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind."
According to the New York State Department of Health, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under the age of 5. The most common cause of choking in children under 5 years old is food — their trachea, or windpipe, is roughly the diameter of a straw.
Knowing how common, but also how preventable choking deaths could be if a person knows CPR may be why so many of Lively's fans commended her for speaking up. "Thank you for inspiring others to do this!" one of Lively's Instagram followers wrote. "The importance of education can not be stressed enough."
