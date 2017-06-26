Sometimes DIY is a bad word, like when people try to tell you that a combination of lemon juice and baking soda is totally safe to use as a facial exfoliant, or that homemade sunscreen is a viable alternative to the dermatologist-approved ones at the store. (Wrong and really wrong.) But for all the beauty science projects that didn’t turn out quite the way they were supposed to, there are still some that go very, very right. Just look at this uncanny DIY version of the beloved — and expensive — Guerlain Météorites Illuminating Powder compact.
A Reddit user who goes by TheGoldenSmartie used an empty makeup compact and a color-correcting powder that had seen better days to create a believable dupe of the original, and documented the process in photos for reference.
The process is surprisingly simple: You crush up the old powder (TheGoldenSmartie used e.l.f. Tone Correcting Powder in Cool to mimic the pastel Météorites shades, but you can use individual shades if you want), add rubbing alcohol to create a paste-like consistency, and place globs into the empty compact until it’s filled. Press with a paper towel to absorb the excess alcohol and flatten the product, let dry, clean it up a bit, and you’re left with a recreation of the $62 powder for the whopping price of… free.
It just goes to show that there are endless ways to repurpose old products that have been sitting around instead of just letting them gather dust — and sometimes, it can even mean turning them into something that looks way more expensive than what you started with. Not a bad way to spend a lazy afternoon.
