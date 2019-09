Sometimes DIY is a bad word, like when people try to tell you that a combination of lemon juice and baking soda is totally safe to use as a facial exfoliant, or that homemade sunscreen is a viable alternative to the dermatologist-approved ones at the store. (Wrong and really wrong.) But for all the beauty science projects that didn’t turn out quite the way they were supposed to, there are still some that go very, very right. Just look at this uncanny DIY version of the beloved — and expensive — Guerlain Météorites Illuminating Powder compact.