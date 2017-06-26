The new line is based on NYX's best-selling, classic matte formula (but don't worry, that's not going anywhere). This one lasts longer, is even more pigmented, and comes in a teardrop-shaped click-up pen for more precise and super-quick application. Our Beauty News Editor Kelsey Castañon put them to the test, and even after hours of wear, they didn't leave those telltale lines you usually get with other drying matte formulas.