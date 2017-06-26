NYX Cosmetics does not mess around when it comes to lip products. The brand has dozens of options, from its cult-favorite butter glosses to matte lipsticks, and basically every hue on the color spectrum (black, metallic, you name it.) Hell, there's even a lip wall in the standalone stores; they mean business.
But just when we thought the brand couldn't come up with anything new in the category, it surprised us once again with its Super Cliquey Satin Matte Lipstick, launching tomorrow.
The new line is based on NYX's best-selling, classic matte formula (but don't worry, that's not going anywhere). This one lasts longer, is even more pigmented, and comes in a teardrop-shaped click-up pen for more precise and super-quick application. Our Beauty News Editor Kelsey Castañon put them to the test, and even after hours of wear, they didn't leave those telltale lines you usually get with other drying matte formulas.
We tried all 12 sticks and love In The Red, a true red, and Obvs, a muted plum, most. Click through to see every color in the collection, and let us know which shade you'll be buying tomorrow when it hits stores.