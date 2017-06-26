It's been a decade since Alec Baldwin left his daughter a voicemail that would become infamous. But in the years since then, it looks like they've reconciled — Ireland Baldwin roasted Alec over the "pig" voicemail at a Spike TV taping on Sunday.
The recording in question came during Alec Baldwin's custody battle with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. In the voicemail left for Ireland Baldwin, who was 11 years old at the time, Alec Baldwin called his daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" for missing their planned phone call.
Now 21, Ireland Baldwin is comfortable joking about the incident. When she took the mic to roast her father during the One Night Only taping at the Apollo Theater, she poked fun at the voicemail.
"Some of you may remember me as that 'thoughtless little pig' you read about," Ireland Baldwin said to the crowd at the taping. "That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I'm 6'2," and I would kick his a**."
Ireland Baldwin went on to address how difficult that time was for her dad. "The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally," she said of her father.
Ireland ended her speech with some positive words for her dad, too. "I know you've heard this time and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I'm so happy to be here tonight," she said at the event. "And I absolutely love and adore you."
Alec Baldwin himself addressed the 2007 voicemail in an interview with George Stephanopoulos this past April, too. "It's thrown in your face everyday," he told Stephanopoulos. The actor also said the voicemail has "hurt her in a permanent way" — because people won't stop talking about it. It sounds like they're in a better place now, but interviewers will probably keep asking them about the voicemail.
