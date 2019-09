Alec Baldwin Wants People To Stop Bringing Up His Infamous 2007 Voicemail To His Daughter

Back in 2007, a voicemail from Alec Baldwin to his daughter Ireland shocked fans and Hollywood alike due to its harsh and aggressive language. In the middle of a bitter custody battle between Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, he accused his then 11-year-old daughter of being a "rude, thoughtless little pig" after she missed one of their scheduled phone calls. It was scandalous and explosive — but now he'd really like people to stop talking about it